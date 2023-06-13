Report: Treat Williams Passes Away in Motorcycle Collision with Car

Treat Williams Death News: Actor Passed Away in Motorcycle Accident

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of actor Treat Williams. According to sources, Treat Williams died as a result of a fatal motorcycle accident involving a car. Details of the accident are still being investigated, but it is believed that the collision occurred on a busy road.

Treat Williams was a beloved actor known for his roles in films such as “Hair”, “Prince of the City”, and “Once Upon a Time in America”. He was also a talented stage actor, having performed in numerous productions on Broadway and off-Broadway.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Treat Williams’ family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed.

