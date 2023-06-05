Reported Active Shooter at North Star Mall Leads to North Star Mall Shooting

North Star Mall Shooting

There has been a report of an active shooter at North Star Mall in San Antonio, Texas. The incident occurred around 3:30 PM on Saturday, and shoppers were advised to take shelter or evacuate the mall immediately.

Police have confirmed that there are no reported fatalities or injuries at this time, but they are still investigating the scene. Authorities have yet to identify the shooter or determine their motive.

The mall has been closed for the remainder of the day, and patrons are advised to avoid the area until further notice. The San Antonio Police Department has assured the public that they are doing everything they can to ensure the safety of everyone involved and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

If you have any information related to the incident, please contact the San Antonio Police Department immediately.

