Reportedly Deceased: American Murderer Eric Smith’s Obituary in Shelbyville, TN

Eric Smith Obituary, Shelbyville TN

Eric Smith, an American murderer, has reportedly passed away at the age of 41 in a Tennessee prison on July 31, 2021. Smith was serving a sentence of life imprisonment for the murder of 4-year-old Derrick Robie in 1993.

The incident happened in Savona, New York, where Smith was living at the time. He lured Robie into the woods and proceeded to beat him to death with a rock. The crime shocked the nation and left a lasting impact on the community.

Smith was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was later upgraded to first-degree murder due to the severity of the crime. He was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Over the years, Smith expressed remorse for his actions and attempted to seek forgiveness from Robie’s family. However, his efforts were met with mixed reactions, and many still held deep resentment towards him.

Smith’s death marks the end of a tragic chapter in American history. While his actions cannot be condoned, his passing serves as a reminder of the importance of prevention and rehabilitation in the criminal justice system.

