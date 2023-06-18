Reportedly Deceased: Eric Smith, Convicted Murderer in Shelbyville, TN

Eric Smith Obituary

Shelbyville TN – It has been reported that Eric Smith, an American murderer, has passed away. Smith was convicted of the brutal murder of four-year-old Derrick Robie in 1993, when Smith himself was just 13 years old.

The murder shocked the small town of Savona, New York, and garnered national attention. Smith was tried as an adult and sentenced to the maximum penalty of nine years to life in prison.

During his time in prison, Smith expressed remorse for his actions and sought rehabilitation. He earned his high school diploma and even completed college courses. However, he was denied parole multiple times and remained in prison until his death at the age of 41.

Smith’s death brings closure to the Robie family and the community of Savona, who were deeply affected by the tragedy. It also serves as a reminder of the devastating impact of violent crime on both the victim’s loved ones and the perpetrator’s life.

Rest in peace, Eric Smith.

