Reportedly, Surgeon of Jacky Oh Faced Complaints for a Procedure that Allegedly Led to her Death.

Jacky Oh’s Surgeon Reportedly Faced Complaints About A Procedure Failed To Her Death

Introduction

Jacky Oh, a 30-year-old woman from California, died after undergoing a cosmetic procedure that was supposed to enhance her buttocks. The surgeon who performed the procedure reportedly faced complaints before, and the case has sparked concerns about the safety of cosmetic surgeries.

The Procedure

Jacky Oh underwent a buttock augmentation procedure, also known as a Brazilian Butt Lift, which involves injecting fat into the buttocks to enhance their appearance. The procedure is becoming increasingly popular, but it also carries a high risk of complications, including infections, bleeding, and even death.

According to reports, Jacky Oh’s surgeon, Dr. Scott Blyer, performed the surgery at his clinic in New York City. However, shortly after the procedure, Jacky Oh started experiencing complications, including difficulty breathing and chest pains. She was rushed to the hospital but died shortly after.

The Complaints

Following Jacky Oh’s death, it was revealed that Dr. Blyer had faced complaints before. In 2019, he was sued for allegedly botching a breast augmentation surgery and causing his patient to suffer from permanent nerve damage.

The patient, Emily Ramirez, claimed that Dr. Blyer had used an incorrect type of implant, failed to provide adequate post-operative care, and caused her severe pain and disfigurement. The case was eventually settled out of court for an undisclosed amount.

The Concerns

Jacky Oh’s case has raised concerns about the safety of cosmetic surgeries, especially unregulated procedures like the Brazilian Butt Lift. The procedure is not FDA-approved, and many clinics offer it at a lower cost, often using unqualified or inexperienced practitioners.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the Brazilian Butt Lift has a mortality rate of 1 in 3,000, making it one of the riskiest cosmetic surgeries available. The procedure involves injecting fat into the buttocks, which can easily enter the bloodstream and cause fatal complications like pulmonary embolism.

The Takeaway

Jacky Oh’s death is a tragic reminder of the risks associated with cosmetic surgeries, especially those performed by unqualified or inexperienced practitioners. Patients need to do their research and choose a board-certified plastic surgeon with extensive experience in the procedure they are considering.

It’s also essential to have a thorough consultation with the surgeon before the procedure to discuss any potential risks and complications. Patients should never prioritize cost over safety when it comes to their health and well-being.

Medical malpractice Surgical errors Wrongful death Hospital negligence Medical lawsuits