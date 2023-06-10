Reports: One Dead and Four Injured in Jeannette Shooting today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting in Jeanette resulted in the death of a woman and multiple injuries, according to WXPI. The incident occurred on Friday night, and police were called to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. The four individuals injured in the shooting were taken to nearby hospitals, and their conditions are unknown. The victim who died was identified as Brianna Lartz, 25, who was visiting the home where the shooting occurred. Witnesses reported hearing yelling and multiple shots before realizing that it was a shooting and not fireworks. Deshawn Russell, 25, was identified as a suspect in the shooting, and police say he fled the scene with his 3-year-old son whom he shared with Lartz. The child was later found at his grandmother’s house, and Russell remains at large. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact local authorities.

News Source : Megan VerHelst

Source Link :1 Killed, 4 Injured In Shooting In Jeannette: Reports/