Reports say that a member of Japan’s Self Defence Force was arrested after a shooting incident that resulted in one fatality. today.

According to local media reports, an 18-year-old member of the Japan Self-Defense Force (SDF) was arrested on Wednesday for attempted murder following a shooting incident that resulted in at least one death. The defense ministry confirmed that the SDF member used an automatic weapon to injure three other personnel, causing one fatality. Two of the victims were reportedly without vital signs. The incident occurred at an SDF shooting range in Hino City, Gifu prefecture, at around 9 a.m. There were no reports of civilian casualties. Japan has strict regulations on gun ownership and shootings are rare.

News Source : Al Arabiya English

Source Link :Japan Self Defence Force member arrested after shooting, one dead: Reports/