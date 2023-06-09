Republicans voice alarm over potential China-Cuba spy base less than 100 miles from Florida soil

“Cuba/China spy ops program” : Cuba and China may have forged a secret agreement to create an electronic eavesdropping facility, according to unnamed US officials familiar with highly classified intelligence. The article says that Cuba would build such a facility but collect information for China, sparking immediate alarms within the Florida congressional delegation. Several of Florida’s leaders demanded immediate action by President Joe Biden to stop any such facility moving forward.

Additionally, Sen. Marco Rubio is pushing for legislation to protect American citizens' genomic data from China, while Sen. Rick Scott is raising awareness of Naloxone, an emergency drug that can quickly reverse the impacts of opioids in an overdose situation. Rep. Matt Gaetz is pushing for punishment for those who investigated former President Donald Trump, while Rep. Gus Bilirakis is introducing bipartisan legislation requiring all-inclusive cost transparency for event tickets.

