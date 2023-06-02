Rescue of woman searching for missing hiker Joshua Guerrier in Brinnon, Jefferson County

Joshua Guerrier – focus keyword including victim name. : Rescued woman injured searching for missing hiker Joshua Guerrier in Duckabush River, Olympia

A woman who attempted to search for missing hiker Joshua Guerrier on Memorial Day had to be rescued by Jefferson County officials after becoming stranded while trying to cross the Duckabush River. She sustained a leg injury and hypothermia during the incident. Guerrier, who remains missing, was last seen near the Ranger Hole Trailhead on the Duckabush River. Independent searches for Guerrier are discouraged, and search and rescue teams are continuing their efforts to locate him. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

News Source : Peninsula Daily News

