Resident of Cruz Bay, Saint John – Lily Ledbetter from Opelika, AL passes away…

Lily Ledbetter, Opelika AL Resident of Cruz Bay, Saint John has Passed Away

Lily Ledbetter Opelika AL Opelika resident Lily Ledbetter Lily Ledbetter Cruz Bay Saint John Saint John resident Lily Ledbetter Death of Lily Ledbetter in Cruz Bay

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Lily Ledbetter, a beloved resident of Cruz Bay, Saint John. Lily, originally from Opelika, Alabama, touched the lives of many with her kind heart and infectious smile.Her loss will be felt deeply by her family, friends, and the entire community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to everyone who knew and loved her during this difficult time.