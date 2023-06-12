“Resident of Jefferson City, Missouri and TCS Account Executive/Network Consultant, Tony Stuecken, meets untimely demise”

Tony Stuecken, Account Executive/Network Consultant at TCS and Jefferson City Resident, Passes Away

Tony Stuecken, an Account Executive/Network Consultant at TCS and a resident of Jefferson City, Missouri, has tragically departed, leaving devastation for his family, friends, and coworkers. His passing has left a deep void in the hearts of those who knew him. He will be remembered for his exceptional work ethic, passion for technology, and kind heart. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time.

