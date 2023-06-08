Resident Viki booked for stealing AC parts from bank branch: Nakodar police

Viki – suspect in AC theft at Nakodar bank branch. : Resident Viki booked for stealing AC parts in Nakodar bank branch

A resident from Mohalla Rajputan in Nakodar has been booked by the local police for the alleged theft of air conditioning parts from a bank branch. The accused has been identified as Viki, son of Piara. The investigating officer, Sarabjit Singh, is currently handling the case.

Read Full story : Man booked for stealing AC parts from bank branch /

News Source : The Tribune India

AC parts theft Bank branch theft Man arrested for theft HVAC system theft Security breach at bank branch