“Residential Mental Health Treatment”: LifeSync Malibu Unveils Latest Residential Mental Health Treatment Center

LifeSync Malibu Launches New Residential Mental Health Treatment Facility

LifeSync Malibu, a luxury residential addiction treatment program, has recently acquired behavioral health licensing and announced the launch of its new residential mental health treatment facility. The new facility offers residential inpatient treatment for individuals suffering from a broad range of mental health disorders, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, obsessive-compulsive disorder, personality disorders, and more.

The program is designed by Geoffrey Booth, M.D., the Medical Director for LifeSync Malibu, to tailor to the specific mental health needs of each client. The exclusive residential program features an intensive and comprehensive treatment approach to help individuals return to a successful, happy, and productive personal life.

The treatment program features a highly effective blend of evidence-based psychotherapies and holistic and experiential activities. Utilizing proven modalities, such as Dialectical Behavior Therapy and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, clients improve functioning and wellbeing by making essential changes in thought and behavior patterns. Complementary activities, like mindfulness training, psychodrama, art therapy, meditation, and yoga, further enhance the therapeutic results.

Dr. Booth emphasizes that “Mental health and wellness involves a courageous journey inward that allows the individual to outwardly experience and be the champion of the life they’ve always dreamed of living.” The goal of the program is to provide the compassionate, respectful, expert care that each client deserves.

LifeSync Malibu also operates a separate six-bed, residential and detoxification center for individuals with alcohol and drug disorders, including dual diagnosis. With the addition of the mental health treatment center, LifeSync Malibu broadens its influence in the behavioral health space as a leading addiction and mental health treatment provider.

In conclusion, LifeSync Malibu’s new residential mental health treatment facility offers an intensive and comprehensive treatment approach tailored to the specific mental health needs of each client. The blend of evidence-based psychotherapies and holistic and experiential activities is highly effective in improving functioning and wellbeing. With the addition of the mental health treatment center, LifeSync Malibu broadens its influence in the behavioral health space as a leading addiction and mental health treatment provider.

Mental health treatment Residential treatment facility LifeSync Malibu Mental health care Addiction treatment program

News Source : PRNewswire

Source Link :LifeSync Malibu Announces New Residential Mental Health Treatment Facility/