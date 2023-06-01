“Resilience”: Navigating Uncertain Times: Tips for Overcoming Challenges

The Importance of Resilience in the Workplace: How to Build Your Resiliency Muscles

Introduction

As the old adage goes, the only constant in life is change. That’s why cultivating resilience is so important. According to Merriam-Webster, resilience is “an ability to recover from or adjust easily to misfortune or change.” Building resilience increases your mental health, your ability to hit long-term goals, learn from mistakes, and face difficulty (rather than be paralyzed by it). When it comes to the workplace, research shows that resilience is linked with greater job satisfaction, work happiness, organizational commitment, and employee engagement.

Reframe a ‘Failure’

One universal truth is that life is hard at times. For all of us, things don’t always go as planned, we experience rejection, and there are times when we take a big hit. Trying thinking about a time when you ‘failed.’ It could be getting passed over for a job or promotion or a mess up with a big client. Looking back now, try listing out anything worthwhile that came from it. This is not to downplay a negative event in your life, but to learn to shift your mindset to recognize where growth opportunities may have been created from the painful experience. Sometimes endings or failures set us up for new beginnings or better position us for a future win. Focusing on the lessons learned rather than on beating yourself up is one stepping stone for becoming more resilient.

Pinpoint Your Values

Think fast: what are your most important values, or the ways of living that you believe are most important? Many of us aren’t fully clear on our own values. When we’re afraid or hurt or uncertain, falling back on our values is an essential touchstone for helping us through a struggle and reconnecting with our purpose. Connecting with your values can help you be more resilient, and even lower stress hormones. Knowing and acting upon your values is about living your “why,” and it’s that deeper meaning that you can turn to inwards in order to motivate you to overcome challenges rather than give up.

Prioritize Cultivating Connections

No one person is an island. Humans are wired to connect. There is a reason support groups form to help us reach our goals or overcome challenges. Some might argue that the very quality of our lives and work success are determined by the quality of our relationships. A key factor in resilience is learning who you can turn to as well as lean on when you need it, and in cultivating those connections. It’s about surrounding yourself with positive people who have your back and who can come to your aid or simply listen when you need it. Life’s challenges become easier to manage when we know we’re not alone. “Relationships may be our most undervalued resources,” say authors Rob Cross, Karen Dillon, and Danna Greenberg in the Harvard Business Review.

Conclusion

In conclusion, resilience is an essential skill to cultivate in both your personal and professional life. It helps you bounce back from setbacks, learn from your mistakes, and better withstand stress. By reframing a ‘failure,’ pinpointing your values, and prioritizing cultivating connections, you can build your resiliency muscles and become more resilient in challenging times. Remember, resilience is not something some people possess and others do not, but rather is a dimension of emotional intelligence that can be strengthened.

