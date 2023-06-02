“Resin Keychain Tutorial”: Step-by-Step Tutorial on Making a DIY Resin Keychain

How to Make a Resin Keychain: A Step-by-Step Tutorial

Resin keychains are a great way to add a personalized touch to your everyday accessory. These keychains are not only easy to make, but they also make for excellent gifts. In this step-by-step tutorial, we will guide you through the process of making your very own resin keychain.

Materials Needed:

Resin (epoxy or UV)

Resin colorants

Keychain molds

Mixing cups

Stir sticks

Gloves

Sandpaper (optional)

Glitter or other embellishments (optional)

Heat gun or torch (optional)

Step 1: Prepare Your Work Area

Before you begin, it is important to prepare your work area. Cover your workspace with a plastic sheet or newspaper to avoid any spills or mess. Wear gloves to protect your hands from the resin and any chemicals.

Step 2: Mix the Resin

Follow the instructions on the resin packaging and mix the resin and hardener in a mixing cup. Be sure to mix the resin thoroughly for about 2-3 minutes to ensure that it is well combined. If you want to add color to your resin, now is the time to do so. Add a few drops of resin colorant and mix well.

Step 3: Pour the Resin into the Mold

Once the resin is mixed, pour it into the keychain mold. Be sure to fill the mold to the top. If you want to add glitter or other embellishments, now is the time to do so. Sprinkle the glitter or other embellishments on top of the resin.

Step 4: Remove Air Bubbles

After pouring the resin into the mold, it is common to have air bubbles trapped in the resin. To remove these air bubbles, use a heat gun or torch to gently heat the surface of the resin. The heat will cause the air bubbles to rise to the surface, making it easier to remove them with a toothpick or stir stick.

Step 5: Allow the Resin to Cure

Once you have removed the air bubbles, allow the resin to cure according to the instructions on the resin packaging. This usually takes about 24-48 hours, depending on the type of resin used.

Step 6: Remove the Keychain from the Mold

After the resin has cured, remove the keychain from the mold. If the keychain is difficult to remove, use a small amount of soap or coconut oil to help release it from the mold.

Step 7: Sand the Edges (Optional)

If there are any rough edges on the keychain, use sandpaper to smooth them out. This step is optional, but it will give your keychain a more polished look.

Step 8: Attach the Keychain Hardware

Attach the keychain hardware to the resin keychain. There are different types of keychain hardware available, such as split rings, lobster clasps, or keychain hooks. Choose the one that suits your preference.

Step 9: Your Resin Keychain is Ready!

Congratulations, you have now made your very own resin keychain! These keychains make for excellent gifts and can be personalized with different colors, glitter, or other embellishments. Have fun experimenting with different designs and styles, and enjoy your new accessory.

Conclusion

Making your own resin keychain is a fun and easy project that can be done in just a few simple steps. With the right materials and a little bit of creativity, you can create a personalized and unique keychain that is both functional and stylish. We hope that this step-by-step tutorial has helped you in your resin keychain-making journey. Happy crafting!

Source Link: 150 Resin Keychain || DIY || How to Make || Step by Step tutorial

