It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a remarkable leader in Somalia, Buube. He was widely respected and beloved for his tireless efforts in building and strengthening the institutions of the country.

Buube was a true peacemaker, known for his diplomatic approach and charismatic leadership style. Throughout his career, he held a variety of important roles, including serving as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Education for Somalia, as well as the Minister of Finance for the Somaliland region.

Throughout his tenure, Buube worked tirelessly to promote economic development, improve education, and advance human rights in Somalia. He was a true visionary who believed in the power of collaboration and dialogue to create lasting change.

One of Buube’s key achievements was his role in promoting peace and stability in Somalia. He was deeply committed to the idea that sustainable peace could only be achieved through dialogue and compromise. Throughout his career, he worked tirelessly to build bridges between different groups and promote understanding and tolerance.

Buube was also a staunch advocate for human rights, particularly the rights of women and children in Somalia. He believed that every person deserved the opportunity to live a life free from fear and oppression, and he worked tirelessly to create a more just and equitable society.

In addition to his many accomplishments, Buube was widely loved for his kindness, generosity, and humility. He was a true servant leader who was always willing to listen, learn, and lend a helping hand to those in need.

Today, we mourn the loss of a great leader and a true visionary. Buube’s legacy will live on through the many individuals whose lives he touched and the institutions he helped to build. Somalia has lost a true hero, and he will be deeply missed.

Source : @khalidibrahami

One of the most respected, beloved Somali leaders has passed away. @buube_99 was a remarkable peace building and strengthening Somali institutions. He is an intelligent, diplomatic, and charismatic leader. who held a variety of roles, including MFA and MoE for Somalia, MoF S.L pic.twitter.com/WMR1rfYHJ4 — Khaalid Arjum (@khalidibrahami) April 5, 2023