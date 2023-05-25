Respiratory syncytial virus infection control: Research shows that human T cells are crucial in managing respiratory syncytial virus infection.

New Study Shows T Cells Play Key Role in Controlling Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a highly contagious respiratory virus that is responsible for the most common reason for hospitalization of infants and young children. While RSV mainly causes common cold symptoms in healthy adults, it can cause severe lung infections in infants, the immunocompromised, and older individuals. With the flu season approaching, health officials have been promoting flu vaccines and reformulated COVID boosters to prepare for a respiratory infection season that could rival some of the worst cold and flu seasons in history.

A new study published in JCI Insight has shown that human T cells have an important role to play in controlling RSV infection. The study was led by Angela Wahl, PhD, Raymond Pickles, PhD, and J. Victor Garcia, PhD, with the International Center for the Advancement of Translational Science (ICATS), the Department of Microbiology and Immunology, and the Institute for Global Health and Infectious Diseases (IGHID) at the UNC School of Medicine.

According to Wahl, “Vaccine strategies for RSV have largely focused on the induction of an antibody response. Using novel precision animal models of RSV infection, we’ve gained novel insight into how the human immune system, and in particular human T cells, controls and clears RSV infection.”

The research team used two precision animal models to analyze RSV-induced human lung pathology and human immune correlates of protection at pre-determined time points. They found that primed human CD8+ T cells or CD4+ T cells effectively and independently controlled RSV replication in human lung tissue in the absence of an RSV-specific antibody response. This preclinical data supports the development of RSV vaccines that elicit effective T-cell responses to improve RSV vaccine efficacy.

“It remains to be determined if vaccine efficacy fluctuates during RSV seasons due to variations in the circulating strains, and how long protection would last,” said J. Victor Garcia. “But vaccines which can elicit T cell immunity may provide long-term protection against RSV infection and limit the severity of subsequent lung disease.”

An effective and safe RSV vaccine is a priority for the WHO Initiative for Vaccine Research, but the incomplete understanding of how the human immune response controls RSV infection has proven to be a major hurdle towards developing an effective vaccine. On May 3, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved GSK’s Arexvy vaccine for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in individuals 60 years of age and older. Pfizer and Moderna also have two candidate vaccines that have shown efficacy against RSV-associated respiratory tract in Phase III clinical trials.

“With our recent experience with a global pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2 and the success of vaccines which are formulated to elicit neutralizing antibody responses, it will be critical to understanding how vaccine design can be tuned to also mount an effective T cell response against viral pathogens including RSV to more effectively clear infection from the lung,” said Raymond Pickles of the UNC Microbiology and Immunology Department who was also involved in this study.

In conclusion, this study highlights the importance of T cells in controlling RSV infection and supports the development of RSV vaccines that elicit effective T-cell responses to improve vaccine efficacy. With the flu season approaching, it is crucial to continue promoting flu vaccines and reformulated COVID boosters to prepare for a potential surge in respiratory infections.

