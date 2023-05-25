Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Control: Research shows that Human T cells are crucial in managing respiratory syncytial virus infection.

Human T Cells Play a Critical Role in Controlling Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection, says Study

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a highly contagious respiratory virus that primarily causes common cold symptoms in healthy adults but can cause severe lung infections in infants, older individuals, and those with compromised immune systems. RSV infection remains the leading cause of hospitalization for infants and young children. In preparation for a respiratory infection season that could rival some of the worst cold and flu seasons in history, health officials have recently promoted flu vaccines and reformulated COVID boosters.

A recent study led by Angela Wahl, PhD, Raymond Pickles, PhD, and J. Victor Garcia, PhD, from the International Center for the Advancement of Translational Science (ICATS), the Department of Microbiology and Immunology, and the Institute for Global Health and Infectious Diseases (IGHID) at the UNC School of Medicine has shown that human T cells play a critical role in controlling RSV infection. The study published in JCI Insight used novel precision animal models of RSV infection to gain insight into how the human immune system, particularly human T cells, controls and clears RSV infection.

The study’s results indicate that vaccine strategies for RSV that focus on inducing an antibody response may not be sufficient. While an RSV-specific T cell response may not prevent infection, it can accelerate virus clearance and ameliorate disease if vaccine-elicited antibodies fail to prevent infection due to antigenic variability among circulating strains. The research team used two novel precision animal models to analyze RSV-induced human lung pathology and human immune correlates of protection at pre-determined time points. They showed that primed human CD8+ T cells or CD4+ T cells effectively and independently controlled RSV replication in human lung tissue in the absence of an RSV-specific antibody response.

The preclinical data supports the development of RSV vaccines that elicit effective T-cell responses to improve RSV vaccine efficacy. “Vaccines which can elicit T cell immunity may provide long-term protection against RSV infection and limit the severity of subsequent lung disease,” said J. Victor Garcia, professor of medicine and director of UNC ICATS.

The incomplete understanding of how the human immune response controls RSV infection has been a major hurdle towards developing an effective vaccine. However, on May 3, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved GSK’s Arexvy vaccine for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in individuals 60 years of age and older. Pfizer and Moderna also have two candidate vaccines that have shown efficacy against RSV-associated respiratory tract in Phase III clinical trials.

“With our recent experience with a global pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2 and the success of vaccines which are formulated to elicit neutralizing antibody responses, it will be critical to understanding how vaccine design can be tuned to also mount an effective T cell response against viral pathogens including RSV to more effectively clear infection from the lung,” said Raymond Pickles of the UNC Microbiology and Immunology Department, who was also involved in this study.

In conclusion, human T cells play an essential role in controlling RSV infection, and vaccine strategies that focus on eliciting an effective T cell response may provide long-term protection against RSV infection and limit the severity of subsequent lung disease.

