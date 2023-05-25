Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Control: Research shows that Human T cells are essential in managing respiratory syncytial virus infection.

Human T Cells Play an Important Role in Controlling RSV Infection, According to New Study

A recent study has shown that human T cells play a crucial role in controlling Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infection, a highly contagious and seasonal respiratory virus that can cause serious lung infections in infants, the immunocompromised, and older individuals. The study, published in JCI Insight, was led by Angela Wahl, PhD, Raymond Pickles, PhD, and J. Victor Garcia, PhD, with the International Center for the Advancement of Translational Science (ICATS), the Department of Microbiology and Immunology, and the Institute for Global Health and Infectious Diseases (IGHID) at the UNC School of Medicine.

RSV infection is still the most common reason for hospitalization of infants and young children, and health officials have been promoting flu vaccines and reformulated COVID boosters in anticipation of a respiratory infection season that could rival some of the worst cold and flu seasons in history.

The study found that T cells can independently control RSV infection in human lung tissue in the absence of an RSV-specific antibody response. While current vaccine strategies for RSV have mainly focused on inducing an antibody response, the preclinical data from the study suggest that vaccines that elicit effective T-cell responses could improve RSV vaccine efficacy.

The research team used two novel precision animal models to analyze RSV-induced human lung pathology and human immune correlates of protection at pre-determined time points. They showed that primed human CD8+ T cells or CD4+ T cells effectively and independently controlled RSV replication in human lung tissue in the absence of an RSV-specific antibody response.

The study’s authors believe that vaccines that can elicit T cell immunity may provide long-term protection against RSV infection and limit the severity of subsequent lung disease. However, it remains to be determined if vaccine efficacy fluctuates during RSV seasons due to variations in the circulating strains, and how long protection would last.

An effective and safe RSV vaccine is a priority for the WHO Initiative for Vaccine Research, but the incomplete understanding of how the human immune response controls RSV infection has been a major hurdle towards developing an effective vaccine. On May 3, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved GSK’s Arexvy vaccine for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in individuals 60 years of age and older. Pfizer and Moderna also have two candidate vaccines that have shown efficacy against RSV-associated respiratory tract in Phase III clinical trials.

With recent experience with a global pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2 and the success of vaccines that are formulated to elicit neutralizing antibody responses, it will be critical to understanding how vaccine design can be tuned to also mount an effective T cell response against viral pathogens, including RSV, to more effectively clear infection from the lung.

In conclusion, the study’s findings suggest that T cells play a crucial role in controlling RSV infection, and that vaccines that elicit effective T-cell responses could improve RSV vaccine efficacy. An effective and safe RSV vaccine is a priority for the WHO Initiative for Vaccine Research, and ongoing research into how the human immune response controls RSV infection could help develop more effective vaccines in the future.

