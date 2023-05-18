“Responsible Gun Education for Youth” today : Google suggests that young gamers on YouTube should not promote guns and school shooting videos.

1. #ResponsibleGaming

The Tech Transparency Project (TTP) has conducted a study that calls into question the safety of YouTube’s recommendation system for young users. The study created four test YouTube accounts, two for nine-year-old boys and two for 14-year-olds, all of whom showed interest in video games. The researchers analysed the videos recommended by the YouTube algorithm to these accounts. Contrary to YouTube’s claims of responsible recommendations, the study found that the service sends content related to gunfights and weapons to all gamer accounts, with accounts that clicked on recommended videos receiving significantly more content related to guns and shooting. These recommendations included videos depicting school shootings, instructions for modifying firearms to automatics, and a film about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Despite many of these videos violating YouTube’s violence, firearms, and child safety policies, the service has taken no action to age or remove the video. YouTube’s recommendation algorithm works based on user signals such as clicks, watch time, and video preferences, and recommendations make up a significant portion of the total viewership on the platform, highlighting the importance of delivering compelling content and ads. The study highlights that YouTube needs to address issues with its recommendation system, especially with regards to exposing minors to harmful and inappropriate content. Stronger enforcement of policies and age limits, as well as ongoing transparency and accountability, are essential to ensure younger users use YouTube more safely and responsibly.

News Source : GAMINGDEPUTY

