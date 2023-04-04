“Rest in peace Butch #Bushwhackers #WWE”

Sad news: Robert Miller, who was famously known as Bushwhacker Butch, has passed away this morning. Our condolences and heartfelt sympathies go out to his loved ones and his tag team partner, Bushwacker Luke.

Miller’s career in professional wrestling spanned several decades. He made his debut in the late 1960s, wrestling under various names including “Red Ivan” and “Sheepherder Ripper.” It wasn’t until the 1980s that Miller gained widespread fame as one half of the Bushwhackers tag team.

The Bushwhackers, known for their unconventional style and signature “bushwhack” walk, quickly became fan favorites. They competed in some of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world, including the WWF and WCW.

Fans and fellow wrestlers have taken to social media to pay tribute to Miller. Many have shared personal anecdotes about their time with him, highlighting his humor and kindness. “I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of Butch Miller,” tweeted fellow wrestler Sean Waltman. “He was one of the kindest, funniest people I’ve ever met.”

Miller’s passing is a reminder of the toll that a career in professional wrestling can take on the body. Many wrestlers, particularly those from Miller’s generation, suffered from chronic injuries and health problems as a result of their careers. Several high-profile wrestlers have died young in recent years, spurring calls for better medical care and support for retired wrestlers.

Despite the risks, however, wrestling remains a beloved sport for many. Miller will always be remembered for his contributions to the world of wrestling and for the joy he brought to so many fans. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @Thenandnowwres2

BREAKING NEWS: Bushwhacker Butch has passed away Robert Miller, best known as Bushwhacker Butch, passed away early this morning. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and his tag team partner, Bushwacker Luke pic.twitter.com/ojAYBPGVS9 — Thenandnowwrestling (@Thenandnowwres2) April 3, 2023

