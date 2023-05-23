Rest in Peace Dr. Timothy Keller: You will be Missed at 72

You will be Missed

Dr. Timothy Keller has died at the age of 72

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dr. Timothy Keller, a renowned theologian, author, and pastor. Dr. Keller died on June 1st, 2022, at the age of 72, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

A Life Well Lived

Dr. Keller was a beloved figure in the Christian community, known for his insightful teachings and his unwavering commitment to the gospel. He served as the founding pastor of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York City, where he ministered for over 28 years.

During his time at Redeemer, Dr. Keller became a leading voice in the Christian community, publishing numerous books on topics ranging from apologetics to theology to the Christian life. His works, including “The Reason for God,” “Counterfeit Gods,” and “The Prodigal God,” have sold millions of copies worldwide and have been translated into dozens of languages.

A Legacy of Faith

Dr. Keller’s impact on the Christian community cannot be overstated. His teachings have inspired countless believers around the world, and his legacy will continue to shape the church for generations to come.

As we mourn his passing, we take comfort in the fact that Dr. Keller is now with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We also celebrate the incredible life he lived and the profound impact he had on the world.

Rest in Peace

Rest in peace, Dr. Keller. You will be missed, but your legacy will live on. Thank you for your faithful service to the church and your unwavering commitment to the gospel. May you now rest in the arms of your loving Savior, free from pain and suffering.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. We pray that they will be comforted by the knowledge that Dr. Keller’s life was a testament to the transformative power of the gospel, and that his legacy will continue to inspire believers around the world.

