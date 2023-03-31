“Rest in peace, Jack Lumsden #GoManly “

It is with deep sorrow that MWRLFC received the news of Jack Lumsden’s (player #66) demise.

Originally from the Hunter region, Jack signed up with Manly for £100 and played for the team throughout the 1951 season.

#GoManly

We regret to inform you that the Manly-Warringah Rugby League Football Club (MWRLFC) has received the news of Jack Lumsden’s passing. Jack was a remarkable rugby league player, known for his outstanding skills and unwavering spirit on the field. He was an exceptional individual, and his loss has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him.

Jack’s football journey started in the Hunter, and he made his way to Manly in 1951, signing on for £100 and £280 for the season. His performance on the field was impressive, and he quickly impressed his teammates and fans with his skill and dedication. Jack played for the club under the #66 jersey, leaving a lasting impact on the team.

Despite the decades that have passed since Jack’s days with the MWRLFC, he remains a cherished member of the Manly family. He exemplifies the qualities that make rugby league a beloved sport around the world – courage, dedication, and teamwork. Jack Lumsden will always be remembered for his contribution to the sport, his team, and the community.

As we continue to mourn his loss, we take comfort in the fact that he lived a long and fulfilling life. Jack is an inspiration to everyone who has ever loved or played rugby league, and his legacy will live on forever. The MWRLFC extends its deepest condolences to Jack’s family and friends during this difficult time. We will always remember the impact that he had on our club and our sport, and we will continue to honor his memory in every game played on the field.

Source : @MWRLFC



It is with great sadness, MWRLFC have been advised that the great Jack Lumsden (player #66) has passed away. Jack hailed from the Hunter and came to play for Manly at a sign on fee of £100 and £280 for the season of 1951. #GoManly pic.twitter.com/tYueaIyuLC— Manly-Warringah RLFC (@MWRLFC) March 31, 2023

It is with great sadness, MWRLFC have been advised that the great Jack Lumsden (player #66) has passed away. 💔 Jack hailed from the Hunter and came to play for Manly at a sign on fee of £100 and £280 for the season of 1951. #GoManly 🦅 pic.twitter.com/tYueaIyuLC — Manly-Warringah RLFC (@MWRLFC) March 31, 2023