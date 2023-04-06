It is with great sadness to inform that the mother of Angel Correa, a player of Atlético, has succumbed to cancer today. Our hearts go out to him and his family during this difficult time. May she rest in peace.

It is with great sadness that news has emerged of the passing of the mother of Atlético player Angel Correa. The 26-year-old Argentine footballer has been left grief-stricken by the news, as his beloved mother lost her battle to cancer today. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

The news was shared by Correa’s teammate Umar Shinwari on Twitter, who expressed his sorrow at the loss of a cherished member of the Atlético family. The tweet was accompanied by a poignant photo of the young footballer embracing his mother, which serves as a heartbreaking reminder of the devastating impact that cancer can have on families.

Our thoughts are with Angel Correa and his family during this difficult time. Losing a loved one is never easy, but losing a mother is especially painful. It is a testament to Correa’s strength of character that he has continued to play football despite the emotional turmoil he must be experiencing. We can only hope that the love and support of his teammates and fans will provide some comfort in the days and weeks ahead.

The passing of Angel Correa’s mother is a sobering reminder of the importance of cancer research and the need for continued efforts to find a cure for this devastating disease. Cancer affects people from all walks of life, and every case is a tragedy. It is our hope that one day soon, we will be able to beat cancer and spare families the grief of losing a loved one.

In the meantime, we send our deepest condolences to Angel Correa and his family. May his mother rest in peace, and may her memory continue to inspire her son as he pursues his dreams on the football field.

Source : @Goated_leo10

