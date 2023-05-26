“restaurant break-in” today : WSB-TV Channel 2: Woman Allegedly Breaks Into Restaurant to Make Salad, Damaging $500 Worth of Ingredients

Woman Allegedly Breaks into Restaurant to Make Salad, Damaging $500 Worth of Ingredients – WSB-TV Channel 2 today 2023.

Callie Elizabeth Thweatt, a 23-year-old woman, has been arrested for breaking into a restaurant and making herself a salad. Thweatt allegedly got inside the Harvest Moon Cafe after it had closed and opened the food coolers, touching several food items with her bare hands. The total value of the food items was reported to be $500.

News Source : WSBTV.com News Staff

