“Restaurant Owner Chris Jarosz Dies in Highway 50 Crash, Sacramento County Officials Confirm”

Chris Jarosz, a well-known restaurant owner in Sacramento, died in a Highway 50 crash on Wednesday morning, according to Sacramento County officials. Jarosz, 55, owned several restaurants in the area, including Broderick Roadhouse and Anonimo Pizza, and was involved in the opening of Oak Park Brewery. He was once a co-owner of Localis in midtown, which earned a Michelin star last year. Jot Condi, president and CEO of the California Restaurant Association, expressed shock and sadness at Jarosz’s passing, calling it a “tremendous loss to the industry.” More information can be found at https://www.kcra.com/article/sacramento-chris-jarosz-dies-highway-50-crash/43995304.

