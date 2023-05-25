“Restaurant Owner Chris Jarosz Dies in Highway 50 Crash”

“Chris Jarosz victim” : “Restaurant Owner Chris Jarosz Identified as Victim in Highway 50 Crash”

Chris Jarosz, a well-known restaurant owner in the Sacramento area, has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Highway 50 on Wednesday morning, according to Sacramento County officials. Jarosz owned several restaurants in the region, including Broderick Roadhouse and Anonimo Pizza, and was involved in the opening of Oak Park Brewery. He was also a co-owner of Localis in midtown, which earned a Michelin star last year. Jarosz’s passing has been mourned by the California Restaurant Association, with its president and CEO, Jot Condi, calling it “a tremendous loss to the industry.” More information is available at https://www.kcra.com/article/sacramento-chris-jarosz-dies-highway-50-crash/43995304.

News Source : KCRA – Sacramento Videos

