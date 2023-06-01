Restaurant owner Nitish Ubay booked for serving hookah to youth illegally in Amritsar raid

Nitish Ubay : Amritsar police raid restaurant, book owner Nitish Ubay for serving illegal hookah to youth

The Ranjit Avenue police conducted a raid on a restaurant in Amritsar for serving hookah to underage customers. The police confiscated nine hookahs and ten flavors from the premises and booked the owner, Nitish Ubay, under the Cigarette and Tobacco Act.

Read Full story : Restaurant owner booked /

News Source : The Tribune India

