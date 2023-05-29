“Restaurant Style Aloo Kurma Recipe”: Learn the Step by Step Process to Make Aloo Kurma Recipe in Restaurant Style

Aloo Korma Recipe: A Delicious and Easy-to-Make Dish

Aloo or potatoes are a versatile vegetable that can be used to make a variety of dishes in any season. If you’re looking to make a different and rich gravy dish with potatoes, then we have a recipe that is easy to make and tastes amazing. Aloo Korma is a dish that you must try. You can include this dish in your lunch or dinner menu. Making this recipe is very easy, so let’s dive into the recipe.

Ingredients:

4-5 potatoes, peeled and cut into small pieces

1 cup yogurt

2 chopped onions

1 tablespoon garlic paste

1 tablespoon ginger paste

1 tablespoon red chili powder

1/2 tablespoon coriander powder

1/2 tablespoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

12 cashews

5 cloves

3 cardamoms

2 big cardamoms

1/2 tablespoon cumin seeds

2 bay leaves

5-6 black peppercorns

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg powder

2 tablespoons oil

2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves

Instructions:

First, peel the potatoes and cut them into small pieces. Heat a pressure cooker on a gas stove and add 2 cups of oil to it. When the oil starts to smoke, add two chopped onions to it and fry until light brown. Add the potatoes to the pressure cooker and fry them. Take a cup of yogurt, add ginger and garlic paste, and salt to taste. Mix well. When you smell the aroma of the spices, add 1 tablespoon of red chili powder, 1/2 tablespoon of turmeric powder, 1 tablespoon of coriander powder, and a powdered mixture of cumin seeds, cloves, cardamoms, and big cardamoms to the pressure cooker. Fry for 10 minutes. Add the cashew paste to the pressure cooker and fry for 5 minutes. Add 2 cups of water to the pressure cooker, close the lid, and let it cook until you hear the whistle. After the pressure is released, open the lid of the pressure cooker and fry the dish for 5 minutes. Add chopped coriander leaves to the dish and serve hot with roti or rice.

Conclusion:

Aloo Korma is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that you can impress your guests with. The recipe is simple and the ingredients are easily available in any kitchen. You can make this dish for lunch or dinner and serve it with roti or rice. The dish has a rich gravy and the combination of spices adds a unique flavor to the dish. So, if you’re looking for a dish that is easy to make and tastes amazing, then try making Aloo Korma.

