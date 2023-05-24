“Restaurant Style Butter Chicken Recipe”: Making Restaurant-Style Butter Chicken: A Step-by-Step Guide

Introduction:

Butter chicken, also known as murgh makhani, is a popular Indian dish that originated in the northern state of Punjab. It is a creamy and buttery chicken dish that is rich in flavors and is loved by people all over the world. The dish is made by marinating chicken in a mixture of spices and yogurt, and then cooking it in a tomato and butter-based sauce. In this article, we will discuss how to make restaurant-style butter chicken at home.

Ingredients:

500g boneless chicken

1 cup yogurt

2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp lemon juice

4 tbsp butter

2 medium-sized onions, finely chopped

2-3 green chilies, finely chopped

1 tsp kasuri methi

1 cup tomato puree

1 cup heavy cream

1 tsp sugar

Salt to taste.

Step-by-step instructions:

Step 1: Marinate the chicken

Wash the chicken and cut it into bite-sized pieces. In a bowl, mix together the yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, red chili powder, turmeric powder, garam masala powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, salt, and lemon juice. Add the chicken pieces to the mixture, coat them well, and let them marinate for at least 2 hours.

Step 2: Cook the chicken

In a pan, heat 2 tbsp of butter and add the marinated chicken pieces. Cook the chicken on medium heat until it is cooked through and the juices run clear. Remove the chicken pieces from the pan and keep them aside.

Step 3: Prepare the sauce

In the same pan, add another 2 tbsp of butter and sauté the onions until they turn golden brown. Add the green chilies and kasuri methi and cook for another minute. Add the tomato puree, sugar, and salt to taste. Cook the mixture on low heat for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 4: Add the cream

Add the cooked chicken pieces to the tomato-based sauce and mix well. Add the heavy cream and mix until well combined. Cook the mixture on low heat for another 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the sauce thickens.

Step 5: Serve

Garnish the butter chicken with some chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with naan bread or steamed rice.

Conclusion:

Making restaurant-style butter chicken at home is easy and requires only a few basic ingredients. The key to getting the perfect flavor is in the marinating of the chicken and the slow cooking of the tomato-based sauce. This dish is perfect for dinner parties or for a special family dinner. Give this recipe a try and impress your guests with your culinary skills.

