“Restaurant Style Karai Chicken Recipe”: Restaurant-Style Kadai Chicken Recipe: A Delightful Chicken Dish

Karai or Kadai Chicken is a popular Indian recipe that is widely enjoyed by people all around the world. It is a spicy and tangy chicken dish that is cooked in a special karai or kadai, which is a traditional Indian wok. This dish is loved by everyone, from the young to the old, and is perfect for any occasion. In this article, we will be discussing how you can make restaurant-style karai chicken at home.

Ingredients:

To make restaurant-style karai chicken, you will need the following ingredients:

500g boneless chicken, cut into bite-sized pieces

2 onions, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, finely chopped

1 tsp ginger paste

1 tsp garlic paste

2 green chillies, finely chopped

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp coriander seeds

1 tsp garam masala powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp kasuri methi

2 tbsp oil

Salt to taste

Method:

Step 1: Heat oil in a kadai or a deep wok. Add cumin and coriander seeds and let them splutter.

Step 2: Add the finely chopped onions and fry until they turn golden brown.

Step 3: Add the ginger and garlic paste and fry for a minute.

Step 4: Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn soft and mushy.

Step 5: Add the green chillies, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, and garam masala powder and fry for a minute.

Step 6: Add the boneless chicken pieces and mix well until they are coated with the masala.

Step 7: Cover the kadai and let the chicken cook on medium heat for 10-15 minutes or until it is cooked through.

Step 8: Crush the kasuri methi with your hands and add it to the chicken. Mix well.

Step 9: Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with naan or rice.

Tips:

You can add more or less chillies depending on your spice tolerance.

You can also add some cream or yogurt to the dish to make it creamier.

Make sure the chicken is cooked through before serving.

You can also add some bell peppers or capsicum to the dish for added flavor and texture.

Conclusion:

Karai chicken is a delicious and easy-to-make recipe that is perfect for any occasion. The combination of spices and the traditional cooking method in a kadai or karai gives it an authentic and unique taste. By following the recipe mentioned above, you can easily make restaurant-style karai chicken at home and impress your friends and family. So, go ahead and give it a try, and don’t forget to experiment with different flavors and ingredients to make it your own.

