Restaurants With Outdoor Seating Near Me : Enjoying the Outdoors: Top Restaurants with Outdoor Seating Near Me

Best Restaurants with Outdoor Seating Near You

As the weather gets warmer and the days get longer, there is nothing quite like enjoying a meal outside. Whether you are looking for a romantic dinner with your significant other or a fun family outing, there are plenty of top restaurants with outdoor seating near you. From rooftop patios to garden terraces, here are some of the best places to enjoy the outdoors while dining.

The Smith

Located in New York City, The Smith is a popular spot for brunch, lunch, and dinner. Their outdoor seating area is spacious and comfortable, with plenty of shade and greenery. The menu is diverse, with options for everyone from vegans to meat-lovers. Some of the must-try dishes include the avocado toast, the truffle mac and cheese, and the fish tacos.

2. The Ivy

If you are looking for a luxurious outdoor dining experience, The Ivy in Los Angeles is a great choice. The restaurant’s patio is adorned with twinkling lights, greenery, and a beautiful fountain. The menu features classic American dishes with a European twist, such as the lobster risotto and the steak frites. Don’t forget to try one of their signature cocktails, such as the hibiscus martini or the cucumber cooler.

3. Cafe du Soleil

For a taste of France in the heart of New York City, head to Cafe du Soleil. The restaurant’s outdoor seating area is a charming Parisian-style sidewalk cafe, complete with vintage bistro chairs and tables. The menu features traditional French fare, such as the croque monsieur and the ratatouille. Be sure to save room for dessert, as the cafe is known for its decadent chocolate mousse and creme brulee.

4. The Rooftop at The Standard

Located in downtown Los Angeles, The Rooftop at The Standard offers stunning views of the city skyline. The outdoor seating area is spacious and comfortable, with plenty of lounge chairs and umbrellas. The menu features classic American dishes with a twist, such as the truffle fries and the lobster roll. Don’t miss the chance to try one of their unique cocktails, such as the “Pillow Talk” with lavender-infused gin.

5. The Biergarten at The Standard

Another great option at The Standard is the Biergarten, located in New York City’s Meatpacking District. The outdoor seating area is a festive and lively beer garden, complete with communal tables and a variety of German beers on tap. The menu features traditional German fare, such as the bratwurst and the schnitzel. Be sure to try one of their giant Bavarian pretzels, which come with a variety of dipping sauces.

6. The Butcher’s Daughter

If you are looking for a healthy and delicious meal in a charming outdoor setting, The Butcher’s Daughter in Venice Beach is a great choice. The restaurant’s patio is a lush and serene garden, with plenty of shade and greenery. The menu features vegetarian and vegan options, such as the avocado toast and the kale Caesar salad. Be sure to try one of their fresh juices or smoothies, which are made with locally-sourced produce.

7. The River Cafe

For a romantic and upscale outdoor dining experience, The River Cafe in Brooklyn is a great choice. The restaurant’s outdoor seating area overlooks the East River and the Manhattan skyline, offering stunning views. The menu features classic American dishes with a focus on seafood, such as the lobster bisque and the pan-seared scallops. Be sure to save room for dessert, as the restaurant is known for its decadent chocolate cake and souffle.

8. The Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse

If you are in the mood for a classic steakhouse meal in a beautiful outdoor setting, The Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse in Miami is a great choice. The restaurant’s patio overlooks the Miami River, with a stunning view of the city skyline. The menu features classic steakhouse dishes, such as the filet mignon and the lobster tail. Be sure to try one of their signature cocktails, such as the classic Manhattan or the refreshing mojito.

9. The Polo Bar

For a taste of old-world elegance in the heart of New York City, head to The Polo Bar. The restaurant’s outdoor seating area is a charming sidewalk cafe, complete with vintage bistro chairs and tables. The menu features classic American dishes with a focus on steak and seafood, such as the bone-in ribeye and the jumbo shrimp cocktail. Don’t forget to try one of their signature cocktails, such as the “Stables” with bourbon and blackberry.

10. The Ivy at the Shore

Another great option in Los Angeles is The Ivy at the Shore, located in Santa Monica. The restaurant’s outdoor seating area is a charming beachside patio, with plenty of shade and ocean views. The menu features classic American dishes with a focus on seafood, such as the lobster roll and the grilled salmon. Be sure to save room for dessert, as the restaurant is known for its decadent chocolate cake and key lime pie.

In conclusion, there are plenty of top restaurants with outdoor seating near you. From rooftop patios to garden terraces, these restaurants offer a great way to enjoy the outdoors while dining. So, the next time you are in the mood for a delicious meal in a beautiful setting, be sure to check out these top spots.

