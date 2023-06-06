“Retire abroad”: Top 5 International Retirement Destinations

Boomers Prefer to Retire Abroad: Top 5 Places to Retire Outside of the US

Retirement is an exciting time in life, and for many, it’s the perfect opportunity to relocate abroad. Whether it’s for personal affordability, politics, economic fears, or simply a change of scenery, there are plenty of reasons why people choose to leave the United States in their golden years. In May 2021, GOBankingRates spotlighted the 15 most affordable places to retire abroad. However, cost is not the only factor to consider when choosing a place to live, especially if you have the means to retire comfortably. Here are the top five places to retire outside of the US, based on factors like the quality of life, healthcare, and climate.

Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon, Portugal, is a European city that offers beaches, mild weather, watersports, and golf, along with historic architecture and a peaceful way of life. It’s the kind of place where you can retire and feel like you are on vacation every day. You can get a Golden or D7 Visa for retirement and gain access to public healthcare. You can even upgrade to a private plan for more coverage.

Salinas, Ecuador

Salinas, Ecuador, is a popular vacation spot that makes a great place to put down your roots in retirement. The South American coastal town has a thriving tourist economy, making for lots of shops, restaurants, and bars. That makes Salinas a little pricier than other Ecuadorian cities, but it’s still cheaper than most cities in the US. Plus, every resident has access to public health insurance with options for private plans.

San Jose, Costa Rica

Costa Rica is roughly 30% less expensive than the average US city, making it perfect for retirees on a fixed income. However, you will need a monthly retirement pension of at least $1,000 to qualify for a Pensionado Visa. With temperatures consistently in the 70s and 80s, the mild climate appeals to retirees. If you want a metropolitan lifestyle in retirement, the capital city of San Jose could be the best choice for you. One downside? You’ll have to pay for public healthcare as an ex-patriate, but you can also opt into a paid private plan.

Mykonos, Greece

The seaside city of Mykonos, Greece, is also a great place to retire. Savoteur cited Greece as one of Europe’s most affordable countries. You’ll need to jump through a few hoops to earn your residency in Greece as a US ex-pat, though, as proof of current medical insurance and regular income equal to 2,000 euros per month (or at least 24,000 euros in the bank) are required. But the culture, food, and access to beaches and watersports makes retired life on the Aegean Sea well worth it. If retired life for you means lots of time outdoors, you may also consider Athens, Greece, deemed one of the “top 5 sunniest cities in all of Europe,” according to International Living.

Shanghai, China

If you’re willing to consider something totally different, consider Shanghai, China. Housing is 45% cheaper than in the US, and you’ll need just $1,000 per month to cover all your living expenses and enjoy retired life in the city, according to Corporate Vision News. Healthcare in larger cities is comparable to the quality you’ll find in the US, but the public healthcare system is free to most residents, including ex-pats. Keep in mind, however, that you will lose access to free use of the internet, and living in China provides a very different way of life.

If you are considering retiring abroad, it might be worth it to plan a few vacations to different cities across the world. See if you enjoy the culture and climate before choosing a country based on costs alone.

