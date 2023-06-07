Retired Attorney Gerard F. Kuchler Identified as Victim in Waukesha Crash

Gerard F. Kuchler, victim of fatal crash in Waukesha : Retired attorney Gerard F. Kuchler identified as victim in fatal Waukesha crash

Retired attorney Gerard F. Kuchler has been identified as the man who was killed in a crash on Les Paul Parkway near St. Paul Avenue in Waukesha on Sunday, according to a statement released by the police on Wednesday. The 76-year-old is survived by his children and grandchildren, who all adored him. Police noted that Kuchler failed to stop at a red light before the two-vehicle crash occurred. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Kuchler was a well-respected attorney for 50 years and had a great sense of humor. He was a partner in the law firm of Kuchler and Cotton, SC in Waukesha before his retirement. The crash occurred on Sunday morning, and Kuchler was taken to Waukesha Memorial Hospital, where he died shortly after. The other driver involved in the crash was cooperating with the police and was released from the scene. The Waukesha Police Captain, Dan Baumann, has expressed his condolences to all those affected by the incident.

News Source : John Quinnies

