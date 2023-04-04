Retired detective dies from 9/11 illness. #RIPStafilias

Detective Harry Stafilias, who had retired, breathed his last on April 1, 2023, succumbing to a 9/11-related ailment.

The world lost one of its bravest and most dedicated law enforcement officers on April 1, 2023, with the passing of retired Detective Harry Stafilias. Known for his selfless service and unwavering commitment to justice, Detective Stafilias made a lasting impact on the New York City Police Department and the entire community he served.

Detective Stafilias spent more than three decades on the force, investigating some of the city’s most high-profile cases and building a reputation as a tireless advocate for victims of crime. But his most heroic work came in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, when he joined thousands of first responders in the toxic and dangerous search for survivors at Ground Zero.

Despite the grave risks to his own health and safety, Detective Stafilias worked tirelessly to help others, spending countless hours sifting through rubble and debris to find any sign of life. In the years that followed, he would pay a heavy price for this heroism, suffering from a range of debilitating medical conditions related to exposure to toxic dust and debris at the site.

Despite the overwhelming physical toll of his service, Detective Stafilias never wavered in his commitment to his fellow officers and the community he served. He continued to dedicate his time to mentoring young officers and advocating for better protections and support for those suffering from 9/11-related illness.

On April 4, 2023, Detective Stafilias was laid to rest at St. Michael’s Cemetery, surrounded by his loved ones, colleagues, and fellow law enforcement officers. As his casket was carried to its final resting place, the NYPD Ceremonial Unit paid tribute to his legacy, saluting his bravery, dedication, and selflessness in the face of unimaginable adversity.

Though he may be gone, Detective Stafilias will never be forgotten. His legacy of service and sacrifice will continue to inspire generations of law enforcement officers to come. May he rest in eternal peace.

Source : @NYPDCeremonial

