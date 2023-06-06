Retired DG DK Sharma shoots himself using licensed revolver in Lucknow, leaves suicide note: Police and senior officers express shock and offer condolences.

DK Sharma – focus keyword including victim name. : Retired DG DK Sharma shoots himself in Lucknow residence: Police

A 73-year-old retired DG, identified as DK Sharma, used his licensed revolver to commit suicide at his home in Gomtinagar, Lucknow on Tuesday. Police found a suicide note at the scene, in which Sharma explained that he was struggling with anxiety disorder and health issues. He also stated that nobody should be held responsible for his death. Sharma had previously worked as a police officer and had served in several important districts as superintendent of police and IG. After his death, senior police officers expressed shock and offered condolences to his family.

Read Full story : Retired UP DG DK Sharma shoots self dead in Lucknow | Lucknow News /

News Source : Pathikrit Chakraborty

Retired UP DG DK Sharma Lucknow shooting incident Suicide of UP DG DK Sharma Lucknow crime news UP police officer suicide