Retired Firefighter Richie Alford Dies Saving Swimmers Trapped in Rip Current: Obituary

Retired Firefighter Richie Alford Dies while Saving Swimmers Caught in Rip Current

Richie Alford, a retired firefighter, passed away on July 4th while rescuing swimmers caught in a rip current off the coast of Florida. Alford was vacationing with his family when he noticed several people struggling in the water.

Without hesitation, Alford jumped into action and swam out to the swimmers. He was able to rescue two of them, but was caught in the rip current and pulled under. Despite the efforts of other beachgoers and emergency responders, Alford was unable to be revived.

Alford served as a firefighter for over 20 years and was known for his bravery and selflessness. He received numerous awards and commendations for his service, including the Medal of Valor.

His family and friends remember him as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who always put others before himself. Alford’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the bravery he displayed until his final moments.

