Retired judge loses lakhs of jewellery to domestic help Mamta in Ludhiana

Mamta, the accused domestic help in Ludhiana theft case. : Retired judge loses diamond jewellery worth lakhs to domestic help Mamta in Ludhiana

A retired session judge in Ludhiana allegedly had diamond jewelry worth lakhs of rupees stolen by a newly hired domestic help. The help was recommended by a relative’s domestic help, and the victims had not yet completed her police verification. The accused, identified as Mamta, worked for two weeks before stealing two diamond bangles and one diamond necklace and fleeing. An FIR has been registered under section 381 of the IPC for theft by clerk or servant. The police will question the person who recommended Mamta for the job.

Read Full story : Domestic Help Runs Away With Jewellery From Ex-judge’s House | Ludhiana News /

News Source : TNN

Domestic Help Theft Ludhiana Ex-Judge Home Robbery Ludhiana Jewellery Theft by Domestic Help Domestic Help Criminal Activity Ludhiana Ludhiana House Robbery by Domestic Help