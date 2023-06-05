Retired K-9 Handler Dave Scherping Passes Away in Motorcycle Accident in Minnesota: Obituary

Retired K-9 Handler Dave Scherping Dies in Motorcycle Accident in Minnesota

Dave Scherping, a retired K-9 handler, passed away on Monday in a motorcycle accident in Minnesota. He was 58 years old.

Scherping served as a K-9 handler for the St. Paul Police Department for over 30 years before retiring in 2018. He was known for his dedication to his work and his love for his K-9 partners.

After retiring, Scherping continued to be involved in the law enforcement community, volunteering his time and expertise to help train new K-9 teams.

According to reports, Scherping was riding his motorcycle when he was involved in a collision with a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scherping’s colleagues and friends have expressed their sadness at his passing and their gratitude for his years of service.

He is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

