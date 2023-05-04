“retired millionaire” : At 17, I Quit School, and at 22, I’m a Millionaire and Retired.

How a High School Dropout Retired at 22 After Becoming a Millionaire

Hayden Bowles, a high school dropout from the United States, has become a millionaire at the age of 22. With 300,000 followers on YouTube and 100,000 on TikTok, he has amassed a significant following by sharing his journey of building a real estate portfolio and online businesses in his late teens.

In a recent TikTok video, Hayden revealed that he started making a substantial income from his business when he was just 17 years old. He went on to explain that he still works, but he considers himself technically retired because of the money he has set aside from real estate. The income from his investments supports his lifestyle.

Hayden founded Ecom Season, a platform that offers various courses, including Performance Dropshipping and TikTok Ads Blueprint, which cost up to $575. He claims that his businesses have made him millions, and he has raised over £16 million through his e-commerce-focused businesses.

Hayden’s success is not just a stroke of luck. In fact, he advises his followers to avoid splitting their attention between multiple ventures and focus on something scalable that they want to do long-term. He believes that wealth is a ratio between income and expenses and that it’s not a flat number.

Despite dropping out of school at 17, Hayden does not regret missing out on the “crazy” experience of university. In one of his videos, he compares the experience of attending college to all the stupidity of college, but taken 20 levels further because everyone has money.

Hayden’s success story is not unique. Mon Kumar, a young entrepreneur from Melbourne, has built up an impressive net worth of $219,000 by the age of 24. Mon started learning how to invest when she was 20 and has been budgeting and working tirelessly over the past five years. She realized that investing could allow her to achieve financial independence and give her the freedom to do whatever she wants in life.

Mon’s strategy is to invest in a combination of high-growth ETFs and high-yield ETFs to achieve high profits with minimal risk. She learned everything she knows about investing by listening to podcasts, reading books, and watching YouTube videos. Despite studying a Bachelor’s degree in business at university, she believes that you don’t need a finance degree to understand how to invest.

Mon has been working more than 40 hours a week on top of her university commitments since she was 20. She found it challenging but beneficial, as it allowed her to achieve her financial goals much faster than she would have expected. Her hard work and dedication paid off when she and her partner put down a $100,000 deposit for a Melbourne apartment worth $532,000 in May 2020.

Mon’s net worth includes her assets of superannuation, cash savings, home equity, investments, and car minus her HECS debt and mortgage. She believes that investing will help her become financially independent and reach her goal of owning one million dollars by the age of 35.

In conclusion, both Hayden and Mon’s success stories teach us the value of hard work, dedication, and a singular focus. They show us that anyone can achieve financial independence and retire young if they are willing to put in the effort and make smart investment decisions.

