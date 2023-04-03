Retired NYPD Captain Dennis Gallagher passes away from 9/11 illness. #RIP

On 3/29/23, Dennis Gallagher, a retired NYPD captain, lost his life due to an illness related to the 9/11 terrorist attack. His final rites were performed today as his body was taken to Woodlawn Cemetery. May he find eternal peace. Let’s always remember. #NeverForget @NYPDnews

Retired NYPD Captain Dennis Gallagher passed away on March 29, 2023, after battling a 9/11 related illness. The news of his passing was announced by the NYPD Ceremonial Unit on their official Twitter account. Captain Gallagher was described as a dedicated officer who served his country and city with honor, distinction, and integrity. He was a symbol of hope, courage, and resilience in the face of adversity, and his legacy will continue to inspire and motivate future generations of police officers.

Captain Gallagher’s passing was a significant loss for the NYPD and the entire law enforcement community. He was known for his selflessness, bravery, and unwavering commitment to his duty, which he demonstrated throughout his long and distinguished career. After serving in the NYPD for over 30 years, Captain Gallagher retired in 2002, but he continued to serve his fellow officers and community as the president of the NYPD Captain’s Endowment Association.

Despite his retirement, Captain Gallagher continued to put his life on the line for others by dedicating his time and resources to causes that supported first responders and their families, especially those affected by the 9/11 attacks. He was a staunch advocate for the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund and helped raise awareness about the health risks and challenges that first responders faced in the aftermath of the attacks.

On the day of his funeral, Captain Gallagher was carried to his final resting place at Woodlawn Cemetery with full honors and a solemn procession of uniformed officers, bagpipers, and other first responders paying their respects. The event was a testament to his legacy and the impact he had on the community he served. The NYPD Ceremonial Unit shared a heartfelt message on Twitter to honor Captain Gallagher’s memory and express their gratitude for his service.

Captain Gallagher’s death serves as a reminder of the sacrifices that first responders make every day to keep their communities safe. It is a reminder that their service and dedication should never be taken for granted and that we owe them a debt of gratitude for their bravery, courage, and selflessness. May Captain Gallagher rest in eternal peace, knowing that his legacy will continue to inspire and motivate generations to come. We will never forget his service, his sacrifice, or his commitment to the NYPD and the community he served.

