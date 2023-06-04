Retired Punjab Police official, wife and son bludgeoned to death: accused arrested in Phillaur

Prem Chand, alias Mithun, – suspect name : Accused arrested for murder of Punjab Police ASI, wife and son

The Jalandhar rural police have apprehended the suspect in the murder case of a retired assistant sub-inspector of Punjab Police, his wife, and son, which took place 15 days ago in their house in Ludhiana. The accused, identified as Prem Chand alias Mithun, was arrested from Phillaur, a town on the border of Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts. The police revealed that the motive behind the crime was robbery. The accused also confessed to having killed a woman in Dinanagar earlier. The police have recovered two stolen motorcycles and have informed the Ludhiana police about the arrest for further investigation. The accused used to take refuge in his sister’s secluded house in Phillaur after committing the crimes.

News Source : HT Correspondent

