Retired Southwest Airlines pilot Jeff Heffner identified as pilot of private jet that crashed in Virginia

The identity of the pilot involved in the private jet crash in rural Virginia after flying through restricted airspace in Washington D.C. has been revealed as Jeff Heffner. He was a retired Southwest Airlines pilot with 25 years of service and was known as “Mr. Safety” by his friends and co-workers. He was a mentor to Southwest Airlines Pilots Association President Casey Murray, who praised Heffner’s commitment to safety measures and stated that he would never have flown a plane he believed to be dangerous. The plane, owned by Florida businessman John Rumpel, crashed with Rumpel’s daughter, two-year-old granddaughter, and their nanny onboard. Heffner is believed to have fallen unconscious while flying, causing the plane to crash. The NTSB is currently investigating the incident.

News Source : audacy

