Retired Waukesha Attorney Gerard F. Kuchler Identified in Fatal Crash: Obituary

Gerard F. Kuchler, a retired attorney from Waukesha, died in a fatal crash on Friday, August 27th. He was 72 years old.

Kuchler was born in Milwaukee in 1949 and graduated from Marquette University Law School. He began his legal career in 1974 and practiced law for over 40 years before retiring in 2017. Kuchler was known for his expertise in estate planning and real estate law. He was a member of the Waukesha County Bar Association and the State Bar of Wisconsin. Kuchler was involved in his community and served on the board of directors for the Waukesha County Historical Society and Museum. He was also a member of the Rotary Club of Waukesha. Kuchler is survived by his wife, three children, and four grandchildren. The accident that took Kuchler's life occurred in Waukesha County. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. A funeral service for Kuchler will be held on Thursday, September 2nd at St. William Catholic Church in Waukesha. Donations in Kuchler's memory can be made to the Waukesha County Historical Society and Museum.





