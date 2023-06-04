“Retirement in Eastbourne”: Top Retirement Destinations in the UK: Worthing, Bexhill, and Eastbourne Named Among the Best

Bexhill named UK’s best seaside town for pensioners

The life insurance team at Compare the Market recently conducted a study to rank 40 of the most populated coastal towns in England and Wales based on a range of factors such as quality of life, cost of living, number of walking trails and the percentage of the population aged over 65. Bexhill emerged as the sixth-best coastal town overall and was crowned as the UK’s seaside town with the best quality of life for pensioners.

Quality of life

Compare the Market’s study revealed that Bexhill offers the greatest quality of life for pensioners, with a score of 70. The town also has a higher percentage of the population aged over 65 than any other coastal town in the UK. Bognor, Littlehampton and Eastbourne were also featured on the list for best quality of life, placing fifth, seventh and ninth respectively.

Other rankings

Worthing came in tenth overall on the best place to retire ranking. The study also revealed that Saltburn, a coastal town in North Yorkshire, had the lowest cost of living and was ranked as the cheapest coastal town to live in. Meanwhile, Lyme Regis in Dorset was ranked as the most expensive coastal town to live in. The town with the most walking trails was found to be Scarborough, with a total of 27 trails.

What makes Bexhill the best?

So what makes Bexhill the best seaside town for pensioners? The town has a wide range of amenities, including a community centre, a library, a museum and a theatre. It also boasts a large retirement community and a number of retirement homes. Bexhill’s location on the south coast means that it enjoys a mild climate and plenty of sunshine, which is beneficial for older people with health issues. The town also has a number of green spaces, including Egerton Park and Manor Gardens, which provide opportunities for outdoor activities.

Conclusion

Overall, Bexhill’s top ranking as the UK’s best seaside town for pensioners is well-deserved. The town offers a high quality of life for older people, with a range of amenities, a mild climate, and plenty of green spaces. Other coastal towns, such as Bognor, Littlehampton, and Eastbourne, also offer good quality of life for pensioners, making them attractive options for those looking to retire by the sea.

News Source : Savannah Nicholson

Source Link :Worthing, Bexhill and Eastbourne included in best UK places to retire/