“Retirement planning”: At Age 60, What Should Your Net Worth Ideally Be?

Building Wealth in Your 60s

As you enter your 60s, you may be starting to think about retirement and the amount of money you have saved up. It can be a daunting task to figure out if you have enough to support yourself throughout your golden years. However, the average American’s net worth in their 60s is sizable enough to see them into retirement. Let’s take a closer look at what that looks like.

The Average Net Worth for Americans in Their 60s

According to a 2019 report from the Federal Reserve, the median net worth for American households headed by someone aged 65 to 74 is $266,400. This includes all assets, such as homes, retirement accounts, and investments, minus any outstanding debt. This is a significant increase from the median net worth of $164,900 for households headed by someone aged 55 to 64.

It’s important to note that this is the median net worth, meaning that half of households have a higher net worth and half have a lower net worth. Additionally, this does not take into account any differences in cost of living or income across different regions of the country.

Factors That Affect Net Worth in Your 60s

There are several factors that can impact your net worth in your 60s, including:

Retirement Savings

One of the biggest factors that can impact your net worth in your 60s is your retirement savings. If you have been consistently contributing to a retirement account such as a 401(k) or IRA, you are likely to have a larger net worth than someone who has not saved as much.

Home Equity

Another significant factor is home equity. If you own your home and have paid off your mortgage, you will have a sizable asset that can contribute to your net worth. However, if you are still paying off a mortgage, this will reduce your net worth. Additionally, if your home is located in a high-cost area, your home equity may be higher than someone who lives in a lower-cost area.

Investments

Investments such as stocks, bonds, and mutual funds can also impact your net worth. If you have invested wisely and have seen significant growth in your investments, this can contribute to a higher net worth. However, if you have taken on too much risk or have experienced losses, this can lower your net worth.

Debt

Finally, debt can have a significant impact on your net worth. If you have high levels of debt, such as credit card debt or student loans, this will lower your net worth. It’s important to pay off debt as quickly as possible to increase your net worth.

What Your Net Worth Means for Retirement

Your net worth in your 60s can have a significant impact on your retirement. If you have a high net worth, you may be able to retire comfortably and maintain your lifestyle. However, if your net worth is lower, you may need to make some adjustments to your retirement plans.

One option is to delay retirement and continue working for a few more years to build up your savings. Additionally, you may need to adjust your retirement lifestyle to reduce expenses. This could include downsizing your home or cutting back on expenses such as travel and entertainment.

Final Thoughts

While the average net worth for Americans in their 60s is sizable enough to see them into retirement, everyone’s situation is different. It’s important to take a close look at your own net worth and retirement savings to determine if you are on track for a comfortable retirement. If you need help, consider speaking with a financial advisor who can help you create a plan to reach your retirement goals.

