“Reunion gig performance”: Anticipation builds as reunion gigs approach: “Our performance is genuinely impressive”

1. #BlurReunionGigs

2. #HonestPerformance

3. #SoundReallyGood

4. #BritpopRevival

5. #LegendaryBlur

Blur have given insight into their upcoming reunion gigs, revealing a “back to basics” approach to their performance style. The Britpop band shared that their rehearsals are going well and they are sounding “really good” ahead of their Wembley shows. They also discussed how time has influenced their approach to their setlist, with Graham Coxon favouring more melancholic songs in the setlist as he has aged. Despite the aches and pains that come with age, the band expressed their excitement for the sold-out shows and the release of their upcoming album, The Ballad of Darren, on July 21, 2023. The album’s lead single, The Narcissist, was also discussed, with frontman Damon Albarn noting that the song reflects on the troubling aspect of modern life.

1. Blur reunion concerts

2. Blur’s honest performance

3. Blur’s sound for reunion gigs

4. Blur’s reunion concert reviews

5. Blur’s comeback performance

Source Link :Blur tease “honest” performance ahead of reunion gigs: “We sound really good”/