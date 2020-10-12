Rev Dr. Barbara King Death – Dead : Barbara King Obituary : Beloved Atlanta Gospel Minister Passed Away.

Rev Dr. Barbara King of Atlanta has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 12, 2020.

"It is with heartfelt sympathy that we announce the passing of Alumna Bishop Barbara L. King, AU '57, founding minister of Hillside Int. Truth Center in Atl, Ga. Please remember the King family in your prayers during their time of bereavement."

It is with heartfelt sympathy that we announce the passing of Alumna Bishop Barbara L. King, AU '57, founding minister of Hillside Int. Truth Center in Atl, Ga. Please remember the King family in your prayers during their time of bereavement. #CAU #RestInPower — Clark Atlanta Univ. (@CAU) October 12, 2020

Tributes

It is with great sadness that I share that the Reverend Dr. Barbara King has passed. She founded Hillside Chapel and Truth Center, Inc, in SW Atlanta on Cascade. She lived a purposeful life. Her ministry has touched so many worldwide. We have truly lost a treasure. — Dr. Samantha Rogers Fitts (@SamanthaDRogers) October 12, 2020

Dr. Barbara King, a gentle giant, pastor of Hillside Intl Truth Center & board member. She cared deeply about social justice & taught globally on self esteem & positive thinking. We thank her for her service. We miss her very much already. RIP — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) October 12, 2020

DeKalb County mourns the loss of Dr. Barbara King, founding minister of Hillside International Truth Center in Atlanta, GA. A foot soldier in the fight for equality and human dignity, Dr. King's spirit and presence will be truly missed. — DeKalb County, GA (@ItsInDeKalb) October 12, 2020

Spelman honors the powerful life of Dr. Barbara King, Hillside International Truth Center founding minister. We celebrate her contributions as a dean of students at Spelman, social work administrator & religious leader who exalted serving the whole person – spirit, mind & body. — Mary S. Campbell

Atlanta Leading Woman RIP Dr Barbara … #repost @david_slocumb_photography

RIP to a great woman and gifted speaker. Dr. Barbara King, Founder and Bishop of The Hillside International Truth Center here in Atlanta, Georgia. — Follow Trailblazing Original Digital DryerBuzz.com (@DryerBuzz) October 12, 2020

bishopyvetteflunder wrote

I just received word that Bishop Dr Barbara King, founding Pastor of Hillside International Truth Center has joined the ancestors. This gracious, thoughtful, peace filled Spirt has been a blessing to so many who, like myself called her Mother and Spiritual Leader. Elisabeth Omilami wrote

We lost a great treasure in the passing of Dr Barbara King. we must seek truth, peace and wisdom as she would have us do. Now you are one with the all Dr Barbara. send us light, energy and peace as you taught us & we promise to keep seeking truth in acts of service to others.