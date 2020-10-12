Rev Dr. Barbara King Death – Dead : Barbara King Obituary : Beloved Atlanta Gospel Minister Passed Away.

Rev Dr. Barbara King of Atlanta has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 12, 2020.

“Clark Atlanta Univ. on Twitter: “It is with heartfelt sympathy that we announce the passing of Alumna Bishop Barbara L. King, AU ’57, founding minister of Hillside Int. Truth Center in Atl, Ga. Please remember the King family in your prayers during their time of bereavement. ”

Tributes 

Spelman honors the powerful life of Dr. Barbara King, Hillside International Truth Center founding minister. We celebrate her contributions as a dean of students at Spelman, social work administrator & religious leader who exalted serving the whole person – spirit, mind & body.

bishopyvetteflunder wrote 
I just received word that Bishop Dr Barbara King, founding Pastor of Hillside International Truth Center has joined the ancestors. This gracious, thoughtful, peace filled Spirt has been a blessing to so many who, like myself called her Mother and Spiritual Leader.

Elisabeth Omilami wrote
We lost a great treasure in the passing of Dr Barbara King. we must seek truth, peace and wisdom as she would have us do. Now you are one with the all Dr Barbara. send us light, energy and peace as you taught us & we promise to keep seeking truth in acts of service to others.

