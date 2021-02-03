Rev. Dr. Robert Wilson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Rev. Dr. Robert A. Wilson has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Rev. Dr. Robert A. Wilson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
The staff and board of the Free Clinic of Central Virginia were saddened to hear of the passing of the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Wilson on January 25, 2021. Rev. Dr. Wilson was one of our founding board members and was a tireless volunteer. We will miss him very much. pic.twitter.com/hE29CDqOeH
— Free Clinic of Central Virginia (@FreeClinicVA) February 3, 2021
Free Clinic of Central Virginia @FreeClinicVA The staff and board of the Free Clinic of Central Virginia were saddened to hear of the passing of the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Wilson on January 25, 2021. Rev. Dr. Wilson was one of our founding board members and was a tireless volunteer. We will miss him very much.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.