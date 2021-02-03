Rev. Dr. Robert Wilson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Rev. Dr. Robert A. Wilson has Died .

Rev. Dr. Robert A. Wilson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

The staff and board of the Free Clinic of Central Virginia were saddened to hear of the passing of the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Wilson on January 25, 2021. Rev. Dr. Wilson was one of our founding board members and was a tireless volunteer. We will miss him very much. pic.twitter.com/hE29CDqOeH — Free Clinic of Central Virginia (@FreeClinicVA) February 3, 2021

Free Clinic of Central Virginia @FreeClinicVA The staff and board of the Free Clinic of Central Virginia were saddened to hear of the passing of the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Wilson on January 25, 2021. Rev. Dr. Wilson was one of our founding board members and was a tireless volunteer. We will miss him very much.

NOTICE.