Rev. Harry Reeder III, Senior Pastor of Briarwood, Passes Away: An Obituary

Harry Reeder III Obituary: Remembering Briarwood Senior Pastor

The Briarwood Presbyterian Church community is mourning the loss of Rev. Harry Reeder III, who passed away on Monday at the age of 75. Reeder had served as the senior pastor of Briarwood for 32 years, and his impact on the church and its members is immeasurable.

Early Life and Education

Reeder was born on January 2, 1946, in Charlotte, North Carolina. He grew up in a Christian household and felt called to ministry at a young age. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Catawba College in North Carolina and went on to receive a Master of Divinity from Reformed Theological Seminary in Jackson, Mississippi.

Ministry at Briarwood

Reeder was called to serve as the senior pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1983. Under his leadership, the church grew to become one of the largest Presbyterian congregations in the country, with more than 4,000 members.

Reeder was known for his passionate preaching and his commitment to teaching the Bible. He was also a strong advocate for evangelism and missions, and he led numerous mission trips to countries around the world.

Community Involvement

In addition to his work at Briarwood, Reeder was actively involved in the Birmingham community. He served on the board of directors for the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home and Family Ministries and the Birmingham Theological Seminary. He also served as the chairman of the board for the Alliance for Confessing Evangelicals.

Legacy

Reeder’s impact on Briarwood Presbyterian Church and the wider Christian community will be felt for years to come. He leaves behind a legacy of passionate preaching, committed discipleship, and a deep love for God and his people.

Many members of the Briarwood community have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of Reeder.

Memorial Service

A memorial service for Rev. Harry Reeder III will be held at Briarwood Presbyterian Church on Saturday, August 14, at 11 a.m. The service will be open to the public, and attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Final Thoughts

Rev. Harry Reeder III was a beloved pastor, teacher, and friend to many. His passing is a great loss to the Briarwood community and to the wider Christian community. We pray for comfort and peace for his family and friends during this difficult time.

